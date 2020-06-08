Soccer Returns to Spain and Italy, PGA Tour Is Back and More to Watch This Week

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

For the first time in months, there are enough live sports in the next week to fill up the "What's On" section without relying on match replays, documentaries* and the like. Let's get to it.

What's On

Spain, Italy return to the pitch



Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all have matches this week for the first time since March.

Before Serie A resumes next week, Italian soccer is back in the form of the Coppa Italia, with the second legs of the semifinals set for this weekend. The first legs were way back on Feb. 12 and 13.



(All times Eastern, Leg 1 score in parentheses)

Friday: Juventus (1) vs. Milan (1), 3:45 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday: Napoli (1) vs. Inter (0), 3:45 p.m., ESPN+



This week is also the resumption of Spain's La Liga. With 11 matches left, Barcelona has a 2-point lead over Real Madrid. Barca resumes at Real Mallorca on Saturday at 4 p.m., with Real Madrid hosting Eibar on Sunday at 1:30. La Liga airs on beIN Sports. See the full schedule here.



Spain and Italy join Germany as major European countries resuming soccer action. The Bundesliga kicked back off on May 16 and could crown its champion by the end of this week. But first, there are DFB-Pokal cup semifinals to attend to:



Tuesday: 1. FC Saarbrucken vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 2:45 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:45 p.m., ESPN



Then Bayern could have its first shot at clinching its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. If Borussia Dortmund drops points on Saturday against Fortuna Dusseldorf (9:30, FS1), Bayern would need a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30, also on FS1. If Dortmund wins, Bayern cannot win the title this weekend. Here is the table.

Stacked field as PGA Tour returns



Also coming to your screens live for the first time since March is the PGA Tour. The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas plays host to 16 of the top 20 players in the world (full field and tee times)



Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS



Featured groups (streaming on PGA Tour Live):

● Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka

● Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

● Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

● Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland



Here is the tour's ultimate catch-up guide to what's happened so far this season.



KBO 1 vs. 2



If you haven't been following the Korean Baseball Association closely, you're missing out on cheer songs for ESPN broadcasters, shameless cats, Spongebob's great seats and, well, live baseball.



If you have been keeping up, you know this week is a big one: A three-game series between the first-place NC Dinos and the second-place/defending champion Doosan Bears. All three games (Tues./Wed./Thurs.) are on ESPN at 5:30 a.m. live with a replay at 2 p.m.

* We couldn’t help but point out one non-live game broadcast: On Sunday at 9 p.m., ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary premieres: "Long Gone Summer" covers the home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998.

The News, Fast

1. NBA Approves comeback plan



The NBA players association approved the NBA's plan to resume the season with 22 teams at Disney World. Here's how it will work:

● Nine teams from the East and 13 teams from the West will play eight regular-season games each.

● There are possible play-ins for the No. 8 seed if the eight and nine spots are less than four games apart after the eight games. The No. 8 seed would have to win one game, while the No. 9 seed would have to win two to advance.

● From there, it's the normal seven-game series playoff format.

Read more here.

2. Latest on on MLB

Major League Baseball has yet to join other American leagues with a return-to-play plan, with negotiations seemingly hitting a stalemate.



Last week, MLB rejected the players' proposal for a 114-game season while the players "resoundingly rejected" the idea of taking further pay cuts. On Monday morning, there were reports of a new 76-game proposal.



3. Coronavirus on campus



As college athletes return to their schools to practice for a presumed fall season, there are widespread reports of positive tests, including five Alabama football players.

Sports x Black Lives Matter

There were plenty of examples of sports stars getting involved in the Black Lives Matter movement the past few days. Among them:



● Giannis Antetokounmpo speaking to the crowd at a Milwaukee protest, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan joining Kendrick Lamar in Compton, the Curry family in the Bay Area.



● Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand pledged $100 million over 10 years to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.

● Broncos players and staff walking together in Denver and Von Miller delivering a speech.



● On the pitch, demonstrations and shirts from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and D.C. United.

