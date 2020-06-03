MLB Reportedly Rejects MLBPA's 114-Game Proposal, Won't Send Counteroffer

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball rejected a 114-game proposal for the 2020 season brought forth by the players association, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The league will not make a counteroffer, instead moving forward with discussions for a shorter season.

Andy Martino of SNY broke down the strategy behind the move:

The MLBPA proposed the idea Sunday with the season to take place from June 30 to Oct. 31, per Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. The plan would have allowed players to earn prorated salaries without further pay cuts.

MLB has planned for a schedule of about 50 games with the season starting in July, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

