MLB Reportedly Rejects MLBPA's 114-Game Proposal, Won't Send Counteroffer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball rejected a 114-game proposal for the 2020 season brought forth by the players association, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The league will not make a counteroffer, instead moving forward with discussions for a shorter season.

Andy Martino of SNY broke down the strategy behind the move:

The MLBPA proposed the idea Sunday with the season to take place from June 30 to Oct. 31, per Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. The plan would have allowed players to earn prorated salaries without further pay cuts.

MLB has planned for a schedule of about 50 games with the season starting in July, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Jeter Trades That Would've Shifted the MLB Landscape

    What if the Yanks traded Jeter before he became an icon? @JShafer looks back at the real-life rumors ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jeter Trades That Would've Shifted the MLB Landscape

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Releases Statement

    Major League Baseball vowed to help communities "invoke change" in response to "senseless killing" of George Floyd

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Releases Statement

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Cubs Owner Disputes Idea MLB Teams 'Hoard' Cash

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cubs Owner Disputes Idea MLB Teams 'Hoard' Cash

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report