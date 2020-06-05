Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Pledge $100M over 10 Years to Black Community

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

Charlotte Bobcats majority owner Michael talks about the team's new name and logo during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Bobcats and the Utah Jazz in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013. The Bobcats will change their name to the Hornets next season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have announced a $100 million donation to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.

Per a joint statement Friday from Jordan and Jordan Brand, the donation will be paid out over 10 years with the goal of "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education":

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

