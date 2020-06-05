Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Pledge $100M over 10 Years to Black Community

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Pledge $100M over 10 Years to Black CommunityJune 5, 2020
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have announced a $100 million donation to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
Per a joint statement Friday from Jordan and Jordan Brand, the donation will be paid out over 10 years with the goal of "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education":
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
BBL Tourney Players to Wear Chips to Track Movement
Germany's Basketball Bundesliga is asking players to wear tracking chips amid COVID-19 pandemic