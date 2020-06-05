NBA Players Approve 22-Team Return-to-Play Format to Finish Season

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBPA has approved the NBA's plan for a 22-team format to finish the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since Wednesday, March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conference standings plus the six teams within six games of a playoff spot will take part in the season's finish, which will occur at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Teams will conclude the regular season with eight games apiece and then a play-in tournament will occur if necessary for the eighth and final playoff spot in each conference.

The NBA's typical four-round, 16-team postseason will ensue with best-of-seven series lasting until October, with Game 7 taking place on the 12th if necessary.

The restart is scheduled to begin Friday, July 31.

The NBPA's approval was the final hurdle toward approving a restart. The NBA's Board of Governors approved the 22-team plan by a 29-1 vote Thursday, per Wojnarowski.

