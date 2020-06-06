Bucks' Giannis Hands out Water to Protesters Marching for Equality in Milwaukee

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

As many in Wisconsin took to the streets to protest systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was standing alongside them, passing out water and wearing an "I can't breathe" T-shirt.

Antetokounmpo was joined by Bucks teammates Frank Mason III, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Sterling Brown, who were wearing the same T-shirt as the NBA's reigning MVP.

Brown currently has a lawsuit pending against the Milwaukee Police Department following an alleged attack in which officers tackled, tased and arrested him in January 2018 for a parking violation. Brown was never charged with a crime and has since rejected settlement offers from the city.

According to Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the players arrived at the protest in U-Haul trucks packed with food and drinks to provide to demonstrators throughout the day.

In a video taken at the protest, Antetokounmpo can be seen addressing the crowd.

"This is our city, man," Antetokounmpo said. "We got to come out here and support. This is not the Bucks ... This is the community. We want peace. We want justice. And that's why we're out here. That's what we're going to do today. That's why I'm going to march with you guys."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NBA star joins NBA players past and present, such as LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard, Matt Barnes, D'Angelo Russell and Stephen Curry, in participating in or supporting the protests.

Antetokounmpo has remained in Milwaukee during the NBA's hiatus following the birth of his first child in February.

He and his Bucks teammates will soon travel to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the league's plan to restart the season with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.