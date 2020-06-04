Tony Clark: MLB Players 'Resoundingly Rejected' Additional Salary Cut Proposal

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Following a Major League Baseball Players Association board meeting on Thursday, executive director Tony Clark announced the union would not consider MLB's latest proposal for further salary reductions.

In a statement responding to the league's perceived threat for a "dramatically shortened 2020 season," Clark said players "resoundingly rejected" MLB's ask for more financial concessions.

Salaries have remained a point of contention between the two sides, with MLB claiming it's at risk of losing billions while players have asked the league to open up its books and prove the reported figures.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.