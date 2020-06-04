Tony Clark: MLB Players 'Resoundingly Rejected' Additional Salary Cut Proposal

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 16: MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark speaks during a press conference on youth initiatives hosted by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association at Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 16, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 6-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Following a Major League Baseball Players Association board meeting on Thursday, executive director Tony Clark announced the union would not consider MLB's latest proposal for further salary reductions. 

In a statement responding to the league's perceived threat for a "dramatically shortened 2020 season," Clark said players "resoundingly rejected" MLB's ask for more financial concessions. 

Salaries have remained a point of contention between the two sides, with MLB claiming it's at risk of losing billions while players have asked the league to open up its books and prove the reported figures. 

    

