Bucks Lead Protest March in Milwaukee in Support of Social Justice

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks took part in a protest outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Across the country, Americans have demonstrated in the streets and gathered to demand action from elected officials to address police brutality and systemic racism.

Bucks stars Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about their experiences:

The Bucks announced they planned to host an event at their home arena before marching through downtown. According to The Athletic's Eric Nehm, the team estimated 7,500 people had arrived at Veterans Park by the end of the march.

Antetokounmpo also participated in Saturday's protest:

The Bucks issued a statement May 31 addressing the killing of George Floyd, which sparked the ongoing protests. They said they were "distraught and angered" by Floyd's killing and "remain deeply committed to address issues of social injustice."

Co-owner Marc Lasry said Sunday the issue is especially important for members of the organization, referencing Sterling Brown's arrest in January 2018, per Nehm:

"I think, at the end of the day, it's really just about trying to do the right thing. I think that's why we have been at the forefront of fighting social injustice. I think it has affected us a little bit more personally than other teams with Sterling, but ultimately, I think we were probably a little bit ahead of our time and you're seeing that everybody else is catching up. And you see everybody marching and you see everybody who is here, it's really all to support. Why else would we be doing it?"

Brown's car was double-parked across two handicapped spots while he visited a Milwaukee-area Walgreens. In his arrest report, authorities said Brown "became very aggressive" while speaking with an officer and "physically resisted officers attempts to handcuff him and he was taken to the ground in a controlled manner." Police used a Taser on Brown during the course of his arrest.

However, the Milwaukee Police Department disciplined the officers involved after determining they acted inappropriately. Mayor Tom Barrett said, "This type of behavior has no place in our city."

Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit and declined a $400,000 settlement from the city of Milwaukee in November, setting the stage for a potential trial.