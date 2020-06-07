Anthony Joshua Calls Racism a 'Pandemic' in Speech at Protest in England

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua used his words rather than his fists during a protest in his hometown of Watford, England, on Saturday:

Joshua defended himself against criticisms he received for the speech (warning: contains profanity):

Protests against racial injustice and police brutality are ongoing across the world—including in all 50 United States—after the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man was killed while in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during the arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly afterward at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29. However, Chauvin was given an additional second-degree murder charge June 3, while J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the other officers involved in the arrest, were formally charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Joshua last fought in December, defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in a unanimous decision. Ruiz had previously upset the 30-year-old in a technical knockout at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. Joshua is 23-1-0 all-time.