Jorge Masvidal Slams UFC's Contract Structure: 'This Is the Fight of Our Lives'June 7, 2020
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
Superstar welterweight Jorge Masvidal publicly critiqued the UFC's contract structure on Sunday, calling it the "fight of our lives."
Masvidal broke down his grievances with the UFC in a Twitter thread:
Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter
I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it.
