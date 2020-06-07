Jorge Masvidal Slams UFC's Contract Structure: 'This Is the Fight of Our Lives'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal won in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Superstar welterweight Jorge Masvidal publicly critiqued the UFC's contract structure on Sunday, calling it the "fight of our lives."

Masvidal broke down his grievances with the UFC in a Twitter thread:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

