NBA Mock Draft 2020: Updated Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Lottery Prospects

If the top pick of the 2020 NBA draft remains a mystery all the way up until selection night, it isn't going to come as a surprise. There isn't a consensus top pick in this class, and some teams may not have their own top targets in place just yet.

So, with the lottery pick order not yet set, the early draft picture remains an unknown.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards seems to be the closest thing to a consensus top prospect, but as ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz pointed out, the lottery will determine the top of the draft.

"For some teams, Anthony Edwards' combination of physical tools and scoring instincts give him the highest ceiling. For others, James Wiseman's elite measurables, rare agility, defensive upside and budding offensive skill set are too tantalizing to pass on. For me, LaMelo Ball is the best talent with the most star power as an ultracreative 6'7" point guard."

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, however, the Golden State Warriors don't view Ball as the top guard option—which is relevant, as the Warriors own the league's worst record. There's no guarantee that this will translate into the No. 1 pick, of course, but Golden State will have a good crack at a lottery pick.

Here, we'll use records and a spin of Tankathon's Lottery Simulator to determine draft order and examine how the first round might unfold.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

The Minnesota Timberwolves land the No. 1 pick in this simulation, and the upside of Edwards wins out for them. He would provide Minnesota with some young scoring potential—he averaged 19.1 points this past season while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor.

Perhaps just as important is the fact that the Timberwolves now have D'Angelo Russell and have him under contract through the 2022-23 season. With Russell locked up at point guard, Ball is less of a realistic option for Minnesota.

Instead, the Timberwolves could pair Edwards and Russell to give themselves an intriguing young backcourt with which to build around.

3. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

The New York Knicks do pull the trigger on Ball here, which would be perhaps the least surprising aspect of the draft. This is a match that makes sense for New York and one that seems desirable for Ball and his camp.

"Some league sources believe the Ball camp will try to steer the 18-year-old point guard to the Knicks, though such a maneuver will seem difficult if Leon Rose's club doesn't rise into the top four in the lottery," Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote.

Adding Ball would give the Knicks their own potent young backcourt. The duo of Ball and RJ Barrett would give New York fans something fun to watch as the team works its way back toward relevance.

LaMelo's creativity and Barrett's scoring potential could create quite the show in the Big Apple.

5. Golden State Warriors: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

As previously mentioned, the Warriors don't have Ball as the top point guard in this draft, according to Letourneau:

"Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they'll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, they'll strongly consider Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija, among others"

Per Letourneau, Haliburton is Golden State's preferred point guard. Adding him would give the Warriors a tremendous leader for their second-team offense—and potentially a future leader for the post-Stephen Curry era.