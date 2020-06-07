Tyson Fury Reflects on Wilder TKO: 'I'm the Greatest Fighter That's Ever Lived'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury believes his latest win over Deontay Wilder made him the best boxer in history.

After rewatching his knockout victory over Wilder from February, the Gypsy King added a bold statement in a conversation with BT Sport:

"There hasn't been a heavyweight from any era in the last thousand years that could’ve tackled me, who'll beat me," Fury said (h/t Freddie Keighley of the Mirror). "I'm the greatest fighter that's ever lived, and how about that for a bit of modesty!"

The WBC heavyweight champion is currently 30-0-1 in his career, with the only blemish being a 2018 draw against Wilder that he has since avenged.

Wilder was also undefeated at the time of the fight, winning all 42 of his matches against other opponents in his career.

The two are expected to battle for a third time in the future with Wilder exercising his rematch option.

In addition to the Wilder victory, Fury has an impressive resume with wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Dereck Chisora, Tom Schwarz and more.

BoxRec lists the British star as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world behind only Canelo Alvarez.

Despite his accomplishments, being the greatest ever is a tough list to top, even when you narrow it down to just the heavyweight division.