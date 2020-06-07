University of Redlands' Mike Maynard Put on Leave for Insensitive Tweet

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

A goalpost is seen before an NCAA college football game between Indiana and Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

University of Redlands head football coach Mike Maynard has been placed on administrative leave after posting a tweet asking where he could get a bomb in response to nationwide protests over systemic racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Director of Athletics Jeff Martinez announced the decision Saturday, saying the tweet has caused "distress in our community." According to Josh Peter of USA Today, Maynard tweeted, "What kind of bomb? I want one of those" in response to an explosive detonating inside a car during a protest in Riverside, California.

Maynard has since deleted his Twitter account.

"Let me apologize for an unintentional reply I made (in error) to a friend who messaged to tell me to be careful, stay inside and defend my property," Maynard tweeted before the account was removed. "Those who know me know that I believe in Criminal Justice Reform and that all men are created in that awesome likeness of God."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

