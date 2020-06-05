Jorge Masvidal on UFC Fight Negotiations: 'If I'm Not Worth It, Let Me Go'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal seemed to take issue with the UFC through a series of tweets Friday in which he expressed frustration over what UFC is offering to pay him in order to fight.

Masvidal started by tweeting, "If I'm not worth it let me go," and followed it up with additional tweets focused on money:

Most recently, Masvidal beat Nate Diaz by technical knockout at UFC 244 in November. According to MMA Fighting, Masvidal has since expressed interest in fighting Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, but he has been unable to secure a fight.

