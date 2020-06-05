Jorge Masvidal on UFC Fight Negotiations: 'If I'm Not Worth It, Let Me Go'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Masvidal of the United States fights against Nate Diaz (not pictured) of the United States in the Welterweight
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal seemed to take issue with the UFC through a series of tweets Friday in which he expressed frustration over what UFC is offering to pay him in order to fight. 

Masvidal started by tweeting, "If I'm not worth it let me go," and followed it up with additional tweets focused on money:

Most recently, Masvidal beat Nate Diaz by technical knockout at UFC 244 in November. According to MMA Fighting, Masvidal has since expressed interest in fighting Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, but he has been unable to secure a fight.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Best Picks and Preview for Nunes vs. Spencer Fight Card

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Best Picks and Preview for Nunes vs. Spencer Fight Card

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC's Fight Island to Debut July 11

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC's Fight Island to Debut July 11

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert UFC 250 Predictions 🔮

    Our staff give their picks for Saturday's event

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Expert UFC 250 Predictions 🔮

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    Nunes, Spencer Make Weight for UFC 250 Bout

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nunes, Spencer Make Weight for UFC 250 Bout

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report