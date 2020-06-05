OK State Men's Basketball Given NCAA Postseason Ban for Recruiting Violations

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Lamont Evans, an assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State University, leaves the federal courthouse following a court appearance in Oklahoma City. Evans is scheduled to appear in a New York City courtroom on Thursday, Oct. 12, for his part in a case in which coaches and others are charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the choices star athletes make about schools, sponsors, agents and financial advisers. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The NCAA handed down a 2020-21 postseason ban to the Oklahoma State men's basketball team on Friday for recruiting violations.

The NCAA also announced that Oklahoma State has been placed on probation for three years, fined $10,000 plus 1 percent of the men's basketball budget and had its scholarship total for 2020-21 through 2022-23 reduced by three. It handed down a 10-year show-cause penalty to a "former associate head coach" as well.

While the NCAA didn't name the coach, it was referring to Lamont Evans, who was sentenced to three months in prison last year for accepting bribes from managers and financial advisers in exchange for connecting them with players.

The NCAA announced that the Division I Committee on Infractions determined Evans received between $18,150 and $22,000 in bribes from two financial advisers.

Former University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson, former USC assistant Tony Bland and former Auburn assistant Chuck Person were all part of the FBI probe as well.

Oklahoma State was likely to miss the NCAA tournament last season after going 18-14, including a 7-11 mark in Big 12 play. The tourney never happened, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cowboys qualified for the NCAA tournament in four of five seasons from 2012-13 through 2016-17. They missed the tourney in 2017-18 despite going 21-15 in their first season under head coach Mike Boynton and then missed out again the following season after going 12-20.

Boynton is 51-49 in three seasons as the head coach at OK State, and he was retained entering the 2020-21 season.

COVID-19 has created some uncertainty regarding whether the 2020-21 season will start as usual and whether fans will be able to attend games when it does commence.

One certainty is that Oklahoma State will not be part of the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive year due to the NCAA's ruling.

