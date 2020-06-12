Ranking the 10 Most Surprising NBA Playoff Upsets Since 2000

1 of 11

MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

The sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers shouldn't have had much of a chance against the No. 3 Denver Nuggets despite winning three of the four regular-season matchups.

At least, according to Sam Cassell.

"The Clippers weren't in the playoffs last year," Cassell told the Denver Post's Marc J. Spears. "We weren't. Nowhere near it. Yeah, I think we're the underdog."

"We might be underdogs," Elton Brand added. "We don't have the recent playoff experience that those guys have."

The run-and-gun Nuggets, coached by George Karl, were the second-fastest team in the NBA and the fifth-highest in scoring. Led by third-year pro Carmelo Anthony, the Nuggets managed the third seed by winning the Northwest division, despite winning just 44 games.

To make matters more complicated, the Nuggets suspended Kenyon Martin after a profanity-laced tirade during halftime of Game 2.

The Nuggets dropped Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles and ultimately fell in five.

Because of the self-proclaimed nature of their underdog status coupled with an archaic system that rewarded a team with a worse record in seeding, this series lands 10th.