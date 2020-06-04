Former Yankee CC Sabathia, Family Join New York City Protests for George Floyd

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Protesters in New York City saw a familiar face in the streets with them Thursday when former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his family joined with others across the city in opposing racial injustice following the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old Floyd, who is black, was pronounced dead after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and three other officers were fired after video of the killing became public.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Sabathia explained his decision to join the protests through his Twitter account Thursday.

The former hurler joins a wave of active and retired professional athletes who are advocating for increased social justice. NBA star LeBron James has been vocal about racism in the United States and sports, as have NFL stars including Malcolm Jenkins, Akiem Hicks, Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman.

Protests in New York City have continued in recent days even as the area remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.