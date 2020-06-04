Former Yankee CC Sabathia, Family Join New York City Protests for George Floyd

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 5, 2020

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia talks to reporters at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in New York. The Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins in the first game of an American League Division Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Protesters in New York City saw a familiar face in the streets with them Thursday when former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and his family joined with others across the city in opposing racial injustice following the May 25 killing of George Floyd. 

The 46-year-old Floyd, who is black, was pronounced dead after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and three other officers were fired after video of the killing became public.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Sabathia explained his decision to join the protests through his Twitter account Thursday.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The former hurler joins a wave of active and retired professional athletes who are advocating for increased social justice. NBA star LeBron James has been vocal about racism in the United States and sports, as have NFL stars including Malcolm Jenkins, Akiem Hicks, Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman

Protests in New York City have continued in recent days even as the area remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related

    MLBPA 'Resoundingly Rejected' Additional Salary Cut Proposal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLBPA 'Resoundingly Rejected' Additional Salary Cut Proposal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Brett Gardner’s Unique Place in Yankees History

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Brett Gardner’s Unique Place in Yankees History

    Evan Ernst
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Two College Arms That Could Be on the Yankees Draft Radar

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Two College Arms That Could Be on the Yankees Draft Radar

    Dan Kelly
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Jeter ‘Would’ve Left NYC’ If Yanks Lost 2000 World Series

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Jeter ‘Would’ve Left NYC’ If Yanks Lost 2000 World Series

    WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM
    via WFAN Sports Radio 66AM 101.9FM