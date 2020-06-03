Richard Sherman: Drew Brees 'Beyond Lost' with Comments About Kneeling in NFL

Richard Sherman: Drew Brees 'Beyond Lost' with Comments About Kneeling in NFLJune 3, 2020
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is facing backlash for his comments Wednesday about NFL players potentially kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, a movement originally started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.
Niners cornerback Richard Sherman called Brees "beyond lost":
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw https://t.co/HH3EVTIH8p
Sherman is one of numerous athletes around sports criticizing the Super Bowl champion, including LeBron James and Brees' Saints teammates Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara:
Kaepernick and kneeling protests in the NFL have reemerged as a mainstream topic following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Protesting has erupted in all 50 states as well as countries around the world seeking justice for Floyd and demanding an end to police violence and racial injustice. Originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, Chauvin had his charges upgraded Wednesday while the other three officers involved in arresting Floyd were formally charged for the first time:
CNN Breaking News @cnnbrk
The Minnesota attorney general is increasing charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd's death and also charging the other three officers involved in the incident, Sen. Amy Klobuchar says https://t.co/TOSDBV3q8x https://t.co/36qN8GMwVm
Sherman has been outspoken about the issue:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
It’s curious the way I’m treated in public when I have a mask on and when I don’t. When I wear a mask I feel the tension that I have felt since i was a child. I can feel the looks I get of ppl who assume I’m a threat. But when the mask comes off and suddenly I’m not a threat
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
My profession nor my education change the fact that I’m a black man in America and to that end I will continue to fight for equality for the ppl that are treated unjust in the country. And if that offends you or makes you uncomfortable then maybe we are starting to make progress
Brees' comments Wednesday were consistent with what he has said in the past, including when he publicly disagreed with Kaepernick's method of protest in August 2016 and reiterated that stance when responding to President Donald Trump calling for players to be fired for protesting during the national anthem in September 2017.
LeBron Calls Out Drew Brees
James responds after Brees’ anthem comments today: ‘You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?’