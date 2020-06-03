Richard Sherman: Drew Brees 'Beyond Lost' with Comments About Kneeling in NFL

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 2: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is facing backlash for his comments Wednesday about NFL players potentially kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, a movement originally started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. 

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman called Brees "beyond lost":

Sherman is one of numerous athletes around sports criticizing the Super Bowl champion, including LeBron James and Brees' Saints teammates Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara:

Kaepernick and kneeling protests in the NFL have reemerged as a mainstream topic following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody May 25 after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Protesting has erupted in all 50 states as well as countries around the world seeking justice for Floyd and demanding an end to police violence and racial injustice. Originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, Chauvin had his charges upgraded Wednesday while the other three officers involved in arresting Floyd were formally charged for the first time:

Sherman has been outspoken about the issue:

Brees' comments Wednesday were consistent with what he has said in the past, including when he publicly disagreed with Kaepernick's method of protest in August 2016 and reiterated that stance when responding to President Donald Trump calling for players to be fired for protesting during the national anthem in September 2017.

