Aaron Rodgers, Packers Post Video on Social Injustice: 'Enough Is Enough'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Davante Adams #17 congratulates Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers players, including Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari, and head coach Matt LaFleur released a video Thursday calling for reforms to address social inequality.

"Antiquated laws and legislation needs to be amended or repealed, especially those that are prejudicially biased to people of color," Rodgers said (h/t ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky).

Adams added: "Racism is taught and learned; it's not something you're born with. Let's do a better job of educating our youth and the younger people behind us."

Over recent days, protesters have marched and gathered to call attention to police brutality and systemic racism. The demonstrations arose in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Floyd was removed from his vehicle on May 25 while four Minneapolis police officers were investigating an alleged forgery in progress. A video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes despite Floyd indicating he couldn't breathe. Floyd later died at a local hospital.

The four officers were fired from their jobs, and prosecutors initially charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he was upgrading Chauvin's charge to second-degree murder and charging the other three officers with aiding and abetting murder.

