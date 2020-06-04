Nets' Kevin Durant Reportedly Purchases Stake in MLS' Philadelphia Union

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has purchased a stake in the Philadelphia Union, per Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Daily.

The stake is worth between 1 percent and 5 percent of the franchise, per Burns, who also noted that it's unclear whether the purchase is via Durant or Thirty Five Ventures, a business the 12-year NBA veteran co-owns with Rich Kleiman.

Pablo Maurer of The Athletic reported on Dec. 28 that Thirty Five Ventures met with the Philadelphia Union, who confirmed that a meeting took place:

Per Chris Smith of Forbes, the Union were valued at $240 million in November 2019, a surge from $175 million the year before.

Durant's stake comes less than a year after Maurer reported that the 10-time All-Star twice attempted to buy a stake in his hometown D.C. United, once in 2012 and again in 2018.

Durant has expressed interest in team ownership in the past, telling Field Yates and Matthew Berry on ESPN's Fantasy Focus podcast (h/t AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today) that he would like to own an NFL team someday.

