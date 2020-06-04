Steph Curry, Aaron Rogers, Tony Romo to Play in American Century Championship

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 4, 2020

Tony Romo follows his shot from the 13th tee of the Monterey Peninsula County Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS color commentator Tony Romo will look to win his third straight American Century Celebrity Golf Championship title against a field that includes Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the event will take place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. An official press release states that 80 sports stars and celebrities are expected to play and raise money for COVID-19 relief and area non-profits at the event, which will be held without spectators from July 8-12.

The 54-hole Stableford scoring tournament will also feature actors Ray Romano and Alfonso Ribiero, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Bachelor host Chris Harrison and a trio of NFL head coaches in the Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy, the Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich and the New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton.

The 31st year of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship will see Romo go for his third straight win. Romo beat ex-Oakland Athletics pitcher Mark Mulder, who had won the event from 2015-17, by 10 points to take home the 2019 title and by three points in 2018.

