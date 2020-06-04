Alvin Kamara Details Experiences with Racism, Social Injustice in Twitter Thread

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara detailed his personal history with racism in a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday.

The comments come amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Comments from Saints quarterback Drew Brees elicited backlash Wednesday when he said he wouldn't approve of players kneeling during the national anthem to protest.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," he told Yahoo Finance.

This was met with widespread criticism, including from other NFL players and multiple Saints teammates, including Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and more.

Kamara didn't reference Brees by name but simply tweeted, "oop..." on Wednesday.

Brees apologized Thursday in an Instagram post, noting that he "missed the mark."

"I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen," the 41-year-old said.

Kamara is taking the first step in sharing his stories.