Jamal Adams: Drew Brees, Jake Fromm Can Save Their 'Bulls--t Ass Apologies'

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams questioned the sincerity of Drew Brees and Jake Fromm after each apologized for comments Thursday (warning: NSFW language):

Brees angered those around the NFL Wednesday when he told Yahoo Finance he wouldn't appreciate anyone kneeling during the national anthem because it would be "disrespecting the flag."

The New Orleans Saints quarterback was criticized by teammates and peers for missing the point of the protests, which intend to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Adams responded on Twitter by simply saying, "Dammit Drew..."

Fromm also made headlines after a text message from 2019 emerged where he said only "elite white people" should be allowed to have access to guns, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Both quarterbacks offered apologies on social media Thursday:

Some have accepted Brees' apology, including teammate Michael Thomas, but it's clearly not enough for Adams.