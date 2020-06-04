Jamal Adams: Drew Brees, Jake Fromm Can Save Their 'Bulls--t Ass Apologies'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams questioned the sincerity of Drew Brees and Jake Fromm after each apologized for comments Thursday (warning: NSFW language):

Brees angered those around the NFL Wednesday when he told Yahoo Finance he wouldn't appreciate anyone kneeling during the national anthem because it would be "disrespecting the flag." 

The New Orleans Saints quarterback was criticized by teammates and peers for missing the point of the protests, which intend to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

Adams responded on Twitter by simply saying, "Dammit Drew..."

Fromm also made headlines after a text message from 2019 emerged where he said only "elite white people" should be allowed to have access to guns, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Both quarterbacks offered apologies on social media Thursday:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Some have accepted Brees' apology, including teammate Michael Thomas, but it's clearly not enough for Adams.

Related

    Packers CEO Donates $250K to Social Justice Causes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Packers CEO Donates $250K to Social Justice Causes

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Fromm Sorry for Racist Text

    Bills QB Jake Fromm ‘extremely sorry’ for saying only ‘elite white people’ should have gun access in leaked ’19 text

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fromm Sorry for Racist Text

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Thomas Accepts Brees’ Apology

    Michael Thomas wants to get ‘back to the movement’ after Drew Brees’ kneeling comments: ‘He apologized & I accept it’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thomas Accepts Brees’ Apology

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Who Should Consider Taking a Chance on Josh Gordon

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Teams Who Should Consider Taking a Chance on Josh Gordon

    Evan Massey
    via NFL Analysis Network