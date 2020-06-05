Ambitious 2020 Free-Agent Targets for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

NBA free agency is now officially scheduled to begin Oct. 18, less than a week after a prospective Game 7 of the NBA Finals, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. That, naturally, got us thinking about who teams should chase on the open market. Which, naturally, made us wonder how ambitious each squad can realistically be.

Which, naturally, brought us here.

Each team's suggested target seeks to juggle idealism with feasibility. Financial flexibility still dictates the latter, even with 2020-21 salary cap projections up in the air. Squads will be assigned players who might fit into how much they can spend.

Time won't be wasted on unequivocally pointless free agents. Anthony Davis isn't leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's move on. Similarly, those with player options are only included if they're semi-likely to decline them. That removes names such as DeMar DeRozan, Evan Fournier and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Incumbent players won't be included for the sake of intrigue. We know paying Montrezl Harrell and Marcus Morris Sr. (non-Bird) will be an ambitious, expensive venture for the Los Angeles Clippers. But who should they go after while assuming they'll retain both?

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, get ready for some overlap. Roughly two-thirds of the league will be peddling the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception, and many of them need to fill the same void: wing depth. Prepare to see more than your fair share of Jae Crowder and Jerami Grant (player option).