Every NBA Team's 2020 Free-Agency Big Board

Harry How/Getty Images

Even amid rampant uncertainty, failing to plan is planning to fail. So you'd better believe that even as all 30 NBA teams are still trying to complete the interrupted 2019-20 season, they're also looking ahead to 2020 free agency.

Among the major complications: Teams don't even know how much they can spend because the salary-cap and luxury-tax thresholds depend on basketball-related income, which the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced.

To even begin laying out plans of action, we have to set parameters somehow. So for this exercise, we'll operate on the assumption that the 2020-21 cap and tax lines will be the same as they were in 2019-20. Most pertinently for our purposes, that means a mid-level exception of $9.2 million and a taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.7 million.

Because the 2020 free-agent class is much thinner than 2021's, and because so few teams had actual cap room to spend before the potential for a reduction entered the picture, talent retention will be a larger point of emphasis than you might expect. This offseason, teams will still scour the market for outside help, but for many others, the focus will be on re-signing familiar faces.

Into the unknown we go.