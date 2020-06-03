Skateboarder Sky Brown Released from Hospital After Being Injured in Ramp Trick

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Skateboard prodigy Sky Brown was released from the hospital Wednesday after receiving treatment for a fractured skull, broken hand, broken wrist and black eye suffered off a vert ramp May 28, according to TMZ Sports.

The 11-year-old posted a YouTube video showing the crash before panning to Brown in her California hospital bed and calling it "my worst fall" while promising to "push even harder":

Brown's caption for the video credited her helmet and arm with saving her life. "This will not stop me," she wrote. "I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021."

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk posted a photo to Instagram with Brown upon her hospital release, saying the following:

"Last Thursday Sky Brown had a horrific, traumatic crash. From my perspective and in many ways, it was the worst fall one could take from a vert ramp. The situation was dire and we were all worried sick, but nothing compared to the heartache her family endured that day. I didn't want to share this news before her family did because it is her story to tell. I have been thankful to have received updates from her father every day since, and it is with great surprise and HUGE relief to let you know that she is out of the hospital and headed home today (this photo was taken on her detour for ice cream).

"Her accelerated healing is nothing short of a miracle. Stay strong, Sky. Thank you for inspiring us with your unbroken spirit. And please take your time getting back to full capacities… we'll gladly wait for you."

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The Games were originally scheduled for this summer but postponed to summer 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown, who was born in Japan, won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Skateboarding Championships for Great Britain.