Report: Luke Kuechly Officially Placed on Panthers' Reserve List After Retiring

John Amis/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers reportedly put linebacker Luke Kuechly on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport reported the roster move, which comes nearly five months after Kuechly announced his retirement. The timing of the move allows the Panthers to spread Kuechly's dead cap hit over the next two seasons.

Kuechly, who has a history of concussions, retired in January at age 28. He said at the time he wanted to continue playing, but it wasn't in his best long-term interest.

"I think now is the right chance for me to move on," Kuechly said in a statement. "It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I've played it since I was a kid. It's my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they'll never go away.