Report: Luke Kuechly Officially Placed on Panthers' Reserve List After Retiring

Report: Luke Kuechly Officially Placed on Panthers' Reserve List After RetiringJune 2, 2020
The Carolina Panthers reportedly put linebacker Luke Kuechly on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.
Ian Rapoport reported the roster move, which comes nearly five months after Kuechly announced his retirement. The timing of the move allows the Panthers to spread Kuechly's dead cap hit over the next two seasons.
Kuechly, who has a history of concussions, retired in January at age 28. He said at the time he wanted to continue playing, but it wasn't in his best long-term interest.
"I think now is the right chance for me to move on," Kuechly said in a statement. "It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I've played it since I was a kid. It's my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they'll never go away.
"In my heart I know it's the right thing to do ... There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid—play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don't know if I am able to do that anymore."
Kuechly was the third star player under the age of 30 to retire within a 10-month period, joining Andrew Luck and Rob Gronkowski, who both cited injury concerns. Gronkowski has since unretired and been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady.
Kuechly said in April he hopes to stay in football in some capacity, either via broadcasting or coaching.
