Matt Nagy, Bears Reportedly Cancel Meetings in Support of Blackout Tuesday

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reportedly canceled Tuesday's scheduled team meeting to show support for Blackout Tuesday.

Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams first reported Nagy's decision, which was later confirmed by ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Football, Nagy said the team used Monday's meeting as a way to discuss everything going on throughout the country in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin:



Nagy's decision to cancel Tuesday's meeting with players follows a statement from Bears chairman George McCaskey about the death of Floyd:

"A week ago another unarmed African-American man died at the hands of a white police officer. We are witnessing the anger and frustration play out in protests across the nation, including Chicago.

"We must do more than wring our hands and hope it doesn't happen again. As an organization, we have addressed it internally by offering unconditional support to our family of staff, coaches and players, and today Ryan Pace and Coach Nagy spent the allotted two hours of team meeting time listening to and healing together with our players and the coaching staff.

"Through our voice, our actions and our resources, it is our obligation to lead. We will continue to work with our player-led social justice committee to provide funding and exposure to local organizations dedicated to empowering communities that have been oppressed for far too long."

McCaskey also noted the Bears will support nonprofit organizations like BUILD Chicago, which engages at-risk youths in the city to provide them with experience in "arts, athletics, college & career preparation, entrepreneurship, leadership development, technology and mental health programming."

Blackout Tuesday is a movement initially set up by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang as a way to reconnect with their communities and put pressure on record companies to give back by forming "a plan that actively supports and protects the VERY CULTURE that it profits from."

It spread far beyond the music world, with numerous celebrities, organizations, activists, athletes and sports teams "going dark" by posting blank or black boxes on social media and not making any other posts as a show of support against police brutality.





