UFC's Dana White Says Jon Jones 'Made Enough Money,' in a Position to Retire

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 2, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a press conference in New York. The UFC is returning to competition on May 9 with three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida. The mixed martial arts promotion announced its plans Friday, April 24, 2020, to return to action after postponing and canceling several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dana White also plans to hold shows on May 13 and May 16 at the same arena in Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Jon Jones announced Sunday he will relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title.

On Monday, UFC President Dana White responded.

"Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it," White said in a statement (h/t Neil Davidson of the Canadian Press). "The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. The reality is that he's made enough money from fighting that he's now in the position to retire and never work again in his life."

Jones and White have been in a public dispute over the former's financial draw for UFC since wha Jones called "unbelievable" negotiations for a potential fight against Francis Ngannou in late May:

Jones was fined $25,000 in 2015 for failing an out-of-competition drug test and served a 15-month ban from the sport for his second violation of UFC's anti-doping policy that ended in October 2018. The star was arrested by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and no proof of insurance in late March.

Jones is 26-1 with a no contest in the UFC. The 32-year-old last fought Feb. 8 against Dominick Reyes. Jones defeated Reyes in a fifth-round decision.

