Lewis Hamilton Criticizes Motorsports' Silence After George Floyd's Death

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain poses for a photo at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1's first black driver, criticized the motorsports industry for its silence following George Floyd's death and subsequent nationwide protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.

"I see those of you who are staying silent; some of you the biggest stars, yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram story. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry, which of course is a white-dominated sport.

"I'm one of the only people of color there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it, but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you…"

None of Formula 1, IndyCar or NASCAR, the largest motorsports companies in the world, have released statements on Floyd's death or the ongoing protests across the United States after Floyd's death.

Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday after video of him kneeling on Floyd's neck became public, drawing national outcry. Floyd is heard on the video saying several times he can't breathe and asking for his mother, but Chauvin did not take his knee off Floyd's neck. Chauvin had a long history of complaints on his file, with the Minneapolis police department disciplining him only once.

The arrest came after days of protest in Minneapolis that grew violent and soon spread nationwide over the weekend. While many demonstrations were peaceful, some became violent, with police drawing more criticism for their use of unnecessary force in some cases and protesters burning and looting businesses.

Video Play Button

"I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings, but those who are protesting peacefully," Hamilton wrote. "There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make change.

"This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over. The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts; it is taught by those we look up to."

Hamilton is the only black driver in Formula 1's history and one of its most successful drivers, posting 84 wins and six world championships. Bubba Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR, and there are no current black drivers in IndyCar.

