5-Star CB Tony Grimes Names Final 4 Teams Featuring Ohio State, Georgia, More

Credit: Don Callahan, 247Sports

Four schools remain in the hunt to secure the commitment of 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native announced Sunday he's still considering Texas A&M, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State (warning: video contains profanity):

Grimes is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 overall player in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While he narrowed his list of programs still under consideration, Grimes' final decision won't come until winter. He set Dec. 1 as the date for his official commitment.

A clear favorite has yet to emerge. Of 247Sports' six experts, three predicted he'll land at Georgia and two picked North Carolina. Texas A&M garnered one vote.

Neither Georgia nor Ohio State was a surprise inclusion.

Georgia signed Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber, the No. 1 and 8 cornerbacks, respectively, per 247Sports' 2020 composite rankings, and added DJ Daniel and Tyrique Stevenson, the No. 2 and 3 corners in 2019.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has built an assembly line of talented defensive backs who get noticed by NFL teams. Jeff Okudah didn't become a starter until his junior season, yet the Detroit Lions selected him with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.

North Carolina (Mack Brown) and Texas A&M (Jimbo Fisher) have proven head coaches at the helm, which makes them attractive suitors despite the fact they're still trying to climb into the playoff-caliber tier.

Brown is in the process of building what's shaping up to be a loaded 2021 class. The Tar Heels sat 19th in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2020 and are currently fourth in 2021.

Between the lackluster finish to his Texas tenure and his age (68), many thought Brown's return to Chapel Hill smacked of nostalgia. He had guided UNC to a successful run through the 1990s.

Should Grimes ultimately pick the Tar Heels, Brown would continue winning over those skeptics.