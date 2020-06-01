Predicting Which 2019-20 NBA Rookies Will Have the Best Careers

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Evaluating the trajectory of an NBA career after one season can be an ill-conceived practice. See Chauncey Billups, Kyle Lowry and Khris Middleton. It takes time for athletes to develop physically, hone their jump shot, improve their handle and learn to read and react to opposing half-court offenses.

Fit can also be a problem, as can the culture or state of affairs surrounding a franchise.



Still, many times, one NBA season can be all you need to project a career.

The proverbial crystal ball can stick to the shelf as we break down box scores, dive into analytics and salivate over highlight reels. These tools will help us assess just who will carve out the most successful careers.