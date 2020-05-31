Chicago Bears Players Asked Doc Rivers About Kawhi Leonard's Leadership Style

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With the NBA season on hiatus, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers has become a popular speaker to NFL teams over virtual chats, including the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The Bears were especially engaged, asking 45 minutes' worth of questions after the coach spoke for 30 minutes to start the session.

One of the questions was about the leadership style of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. According to Rivers, the forward is quiet but has become more vocal as the year has progressed.

Leonard lets his play do the talking, collecting Finals MVP twice. He led the Toronto Raptors to a championship last year and now has the Clippers at 44-20.

The Bears, meanwhile, have just one playoff appearance and no postseason wins in the last nine seasons.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy praised Rivers, who has spent 21 years as a head coach in the NBA:

"I've heard a lot of people talk to groups, and Doc, to me, not to take anything away from anybody else, but that was one of the most powerful hour-and-15-minute discussions that I had selfishly for myself and we had as a team. Man, there was so much good stuff in there. A lot of the stuff I don't even want to tell because I don't want other people to know."

Rams coach Sean McVay was also impressed with Rivers' ability to keep the players locked in for an hour.

"He's got such a great ability in my mind of demonstrating the care for the players but being able to be candid with them," McVay said.

Rivers could be in line for a second career as a motivational speaker once he finishes his time as a coach.