Ranking the Most Devastating WWE Finishing Moves Since 2000

Before we get to the 10 most devastating finishers since 2000, here are a few that just missed the cut.

Clothesline From Hell

Whether he was kicking ass for cash as one-half of the APA or winning the WWE Championship as the egomaniacal New York transplant, John “Bradshaw” Layfield obliterated many an opponent with his trademark lariat.

A twist on the classic clothesline, he launched himself with fury, often turning his opponent inside out en route to a victory. Rarely was it kicked out of, nor doubted for its legitimacy. The impact was obvious and the aftermath undeniable.

A European, hardcore, tag team, United States, intercontinental and WWE champion since 2000 and Hall of Fame inductee, Layfield rode his Clothesline From Hell to every feat there was to accomplish and exceeded all expectations while doing so.

Go-To-Sleep

CM Punk arrived in WWE in 2006 as part of the failed ECW relaunch with the Anaconda Vise, a submission move that he used to put many a competitor away early. While it would remain part of his arsenal throughout his run with the company, he later added Go-To-Sleep, which would earn him more than his fair share of victories.

Popularized by KENTA in Japan, Punk brought it to a new fanbase. Hoisting his opponent on his shoulders in a fireman’s carry, he dropped them face-first onto his knee, putting their lights out and making the three-count nearly academic.

At Money in the Bank in 2011, he earned the biggest victory of his career, defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship in front of his hometown fans in Chicago using the move.

Figure Eight

A 12-time women’s champion, Charlotte Flair is (arguably) the most dominant female performer in WWE history.

As she collected titles in NXT, Raw and SmackDown, she routinely did so by tapping the opposition out to the Figure Eight, a modified version of the Figure Four that her father, Ric Flair, made popular.

Charlotte defeated the most celebrated competitors of her era in Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Natalya, then retired Trish Stratus by way of her vaunted submission move at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto. Every one of them attempted to fight through the pain until she bridged up, adding more pressure to the hold. The tapout was inevitable.

Chokeslam

Big Show. Kane. Undertaker.

Three of the greatest big men to lace a pair of boots have utilized the chokeslam to great success, winning world titles and cementing their legacies as some of WWE’s greatest.

Simple in its execution, yet effective in laying the opposition out, it has been a staple of WWE programming since the inception of The Deadman three decades ago. Undertaker popularized it, but it was his peers who used it more consistently as a finisher.

Kane picked it up and used it to successfully retain the ECW and World Heavyweight Championships more than once in his 2008 and 2010 reigns, respectively. Big Show utilized it to capture the same titles and against industry icons like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H and The Rock.