Every NFL Team's Biggest Mistake of the Past Decade

Gary Hershorn/Associated Press

Mistakes are a fact of football, just as they are in life. They get made weekly on the field and in front offices during the offseason.

Of course, NFL mistakes are not all created equally. Some teams rarely commit head-shaking blunders. Others do so with robotic regularity.

Looking at you, Cleveland.

Over the past 10 years, every team has made at least one massive miscalculation. For some, it was a terrible play call or collapse in football's biggest game. For others, it was a wasted draft pick or terrible free-agent signing. Or perhaps a coaching hire sent the franchise's fortunes hurtling in the wrong direction.

Every NFL franchise has a decision from the past decade it would rather forget.

If only we would let them.