Joe Burrow on George Floyd Protests: 'This Isn't Politics. This Is Human Rights'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has supported protests against racial inequality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Burrow tweeted the following Friday:

Floyd died after being physically restrained after he was arrested in response to alleged forgery. A police officer put pressure on the back of Floyd's neck with his knee while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground. A witness' video showed Floyd repeatedly telling the officer that he couldn't breathe, but the officer didn't move his knee, and Floyd was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Protests and riots have ensued in Minneapolis and its surrounding areas, resulting in several stores and businesses getting looted and burned down.

Burrow, 23, was the No. 1 overall pick in last month's 2020 NFL draft. Cincinnati took him in hopes that he'll become the face of the franchise after winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at LSU last season.

The Athens, Ohio, native enjoyed what was unquestionably one of the greatest quarterback seasons in college football history, completing 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

In Cincinnati, Burrow will take the reins for a team that went 2-14 last season and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2015.

The up-and-coming star is one of many well-known athletes who have spoken out about the Floyd situation thus far, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality.

Burrow is one of the biggest names in sports before having ever played a down in the NFL, so his comments figure to carry a lot of weight with fans.