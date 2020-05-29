WWE's Bray Wyatt, JoJo Announce Birth of Daughter Hyrie Von Rotunda

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and ring announcer JoJo announced the birth of their second child together Thursday.

Wyatt tweeted a photo of their daughter, Hyrie Von Rotunda:

JoJo also posted two photos on Instagram of her holding the new bundle of joy. Wyatt and JoJo had their first child together just over a year ago; their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born May 18, 2019.

Wyatt also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

The 33-year-old Wyatt—real name Windham Rotunda—is one of the most well-known and popular Superstars in WWE. He has reached new heights in his career over the past year thanks to the "Firefly Fun House" segment and the character The Fiend.

Wyatt held the Universal Championship before dropping it to Goldberg in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 36, but he went on to score one of the biggest wins of his career at WrestleMania when he defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House Match.

He lost a Universal title match against Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank this month, but it seems likely that he will soon unleash The Fiend on Strowman.

The 26-year-old JoJo—born Joseann Offerman—appeared on the first season of the E! reality television series Total Divas in 2013. She began training as a wrestler but settled into a role as a ring announcer.

After several years of announcing, JoJo took time away prior to the birth of her son with Wyatt last year. JoJo has not appeared on WWE programming since that time.