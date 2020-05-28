Tulane's Tyler Judson Arrested on Battery Charge, Allegedly Punched Woman

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 29: A Tulane Green Wave logo is seen on a helmet during a game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium on October 29, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tulane safety Tyler Judson has been charged with second-degree battery following an arrest Monday after he allegedly hit a woman. 

Per Devin Bartolotta of WWL-TV, Judson was arrested after police said he punched 18-year-old high school student Denisha Coleman in the face outside of a Waffle House in Zachary, Louisiana. He was released from custody after posting bail.

Desiree Coleman, Denisha's mother, told Bartolotta her daughter was hospitalized with "multiple facial fractures" that will require surgery. 

Tulane issued a statement, per Bartolotta: "Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson's arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time."

Desiree Coleman told Bartolotta her daughter didn't know Judson. Denisha suffered eye fractures and a broken nose. She will be forced to miss her high school graduation ceremony on Friday while recovering from her injuries.  

Judson, who was raised in Zachary, is a redshirt freshman on Tulane's football team. He appeared in four games for the Green Wave during the 2019 season. 

 

Related

    Franklin: Saquon Barkley Asked to Join Penn State Coaching Staff for Spring

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Franklin: Saquon Barkley Asked to Join Penn State Coaching Staff for Spring

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Illinois HC Lovie Smith Shaves Beard 😯

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Illinois HC Lovie Smith Shaves Beard 😯

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31 amid COVID-19

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31 amid COVID-19

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Big 12 Commish: Competitive Fairness Will Be a 'Mirage'

    Bob Bowlsby says he's been told to expect a 'bumpy road' this season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Big 12 Commish: Competitive Fairness Will Be a 'Mirage'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report