Tulane's Tyler Judson Arrested on Battery Charge, Allegedly Punched Woman

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tulane safety Tyler Judson has been charged with second-degree battery following an arrest Monday after he allegedly hit a woman.

Per Devin Bartolotta of WWL-TV, Judson was arrested after police said he punched 18-year-old high school student Denisha Coleman in the face outside of a Waffle House in Zachary, Louisiana. He was released from custody after posting bail.

Desiree Coleman, Denisha's mother, told Bartolotta her daughter was hospitalized with "multiple facial fractures" that will require surgery.

Tulane issued a statement, per Bartolotta: "Tulane Athletics is aware of Tyler Judson's arrest. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Tulane football program. Tulane Athletics will have no further comment at this time."

Desiree Coleman told Bartolotta her daughter didn't know Judson. Denisha suffered eye fractures and a broken nose. She will be forced to miss her high school graduation ceremony on Friday while recovering from her injuries.

Judson, who was raised in Zachary, is a redshirt freshman on Tulane's football team. He appeared in four games for the Green Wave during the 2019 season.