UAB Football Signee Jamari Smith Dies at Age 18

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Robert E. Lee High School class of 2020 graduate Jamari Smith died from drowning in a lake at Chewacla State Park in Auburn, Alabama, according to AL.com's Carol Robinson on Wednesday.

"Smith was located underwater in the lake. Advanced life support measures were immediately initiated, and he was rushed to the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center. Efforts to revive Smith were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 6:05 p.m.

"Harris said Smith was with friends swimming at the lake when he apparently became tired and went under. 911 was called as the friends attempted to locate Smith."

The 18-year-old starred in basketball and football at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama. The basketball team confirmed Smith's death, while others mourned him:

Smith had signed with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to play football in early February:

Later that month, Smith and the Lee Generals captured the school's first state championship by defeating Mountain Brook 40-38. Smith had hit a free throw with 18.2 seconds remaining in regulation to help secure the historic victory, and he was overcome with emotion afterward:

No foul play is suspected in Smith's death, per Robinson, though an investigation is underway.