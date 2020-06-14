Drew McIntyre Beats Bobby Lashley, Retains WWE Championship at Backlash 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley at Backlash on Sunday night to retain the WWE Championship.

Lashley attempted to gain the upper hand before the match when he locked the Scot in a Full Nelson. The champion recovered but was persistently under threat from The All Mighty throughout.

At one point, McIntyre even landed on his head from a throw by the challenger.

However, Lana, who was supposed to remain backstage, played a pivotal role in the outcome of the physical encounter.

She was standing on the apron as Lashley was moving toward the ropes. He stopped to avoid hitting her, and that momentary pause allowed McIntyre enough time to line up the Glasgow Kiss.

A stunned All Mighty bounced off the ropes, sending his on-screen wife to the floor, and he ran into a Claymore Kick courtesy of the champion.

The issues between McIntyre and Lashley first surfaced a few weeks ago when The All Mighty began aligning himself with MVP. He lamented the fact that he had not received a world title shot in years, so MVP went to work on making it happen.

After Lashley and MVP looked on from the top of the stage as McIntyre beat King Corbin on the May 18 edition of Raw, they expressed their desire for a title match. It didn't take much convincing to get the Scot to agree.

The partnership between Lashley and MVP began to take shape at Money in the Bank when The All Mighty stepped in to face R-Truth despite the fact that MVP was scheduled to wrestle him. He then beat Humberto Carrillo and Truth on Raw the next two weeks and began using the Full Nelson as his finisher.

With a devastating new submission move in his arsenal and MVP pulling the strings, Lashley suddenly looked more dominant and dangerous than at any other time during his WWE career.

While becoming a world title contender has proved difficult for Lashley in WWE, he managed to do it in TNA under MVP's tutelage. He did some of his best work as TNA world heavyweight champion with MVP leading the way, and WWE has seemingly tried to replicate that.

In many ways, the Lashley-MVP pairing has been similar to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Neither Lashley nor Lesnar is the best talker, but they are both physical forces who do their talking with their fists. When it comes to selling matches, MVP and Heyman shine brightest.

After Lashley and MVP lost to The Street Profits on Raw a couple of weeks ago when The All Mighty refused to release the Full Nelson, McIntyre ran down to make the save. That led to a lengthy brawl between McIntyre and Lashley that had to be broken up.

It was the perfect way to build additional tension between the combatants and create hype for Backlash since they are two of the toughest and hardest-hitting Superstars WWE has to offer.

McIntyre retained at Backlash as expected, but Lashley's push doesn't figure to end any time soon, and it won't be surprising if they do battle for the WWE Championship again in the near future.

