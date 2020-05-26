Michael Jordan Said 'I Won't Play' with Isiah Thomas on Dream Team in Audio Clip

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, left, and Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons smile as they talk while waiting for the lights to brighten at Chicago Stadium before their game, Jan. 24, 1992. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes because of a broken fuse, and most of the first quarter was played in semi-darkness. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Michael Jordan denied having direct involvement in Isiah Thomas being left off the Dream Team for the 1992 Summer Olympics during The Last Dance documentary, but he previously provided a different version of events to former Sports Illustrated writer Jack McCallum.

McCallum has started a Dream Team Tapes podcast with audio clips from old interviews featuring many of the Team USA players from the Barcelona Games, including one Monday featuring Jordan talking about Thomas (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

"Rod Thorn called me. I said, 'Rod, I won't play if Isiah Thomas is on the team,'" MJ said. "He assured me. He said, 'You know what? Chuck [Daly] doesn't want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.'"

                   

