Reggie Bush Says Money Is 'Going to Destroy Some' College Athletes

Former USC running back Reggie Bush has expressed concern over the NCAA's allowing players to be paid for their name and likeness, cautioning that it could "destroy" players who do not have the right guidance.

"Guidance is the one thing that young athletes coming through the college system miss on so much," Bush told Playboy's Ryan Gajewski (h/t ESPN). "I missed on it. They're about to start paying college athletes. This is something that has never been experienced before, and it's going to destroy some people if their foundation is not in the right place."

Bush was part of an impermissible benefits scandal at USC that resulted in his forfeiture of the 2005 Heisman Trophy, while the Trojans were stripped of the 2004 national championship. An NCAA investigation found Bush had accepted nearly $300,000 in cash and other benefits from an agent while at USC, forcing the school to end its relationship with one of its greatest players.

