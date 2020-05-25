B/R NBA Staff: 5 of the Greatest Playoff Series Comebacks Since 2000

2 of 5

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

This second-round series is remembered, it seems, more so for the Clippers blowing their 3-1 lead. It was another missed opportunity in what would become a long line of them for the Lob City era, during which L.A. never made it to the conference finals despite being billed as a contender almost every year.

In hindsight, and inarguably, this series represented those Clippers' best chance of advancing to the third round. But then the Rockets ruined it. And what's most memorable about their comeback isn't the Game 5 drubbing they doled out or their Game 7 and series-clinching victory. It's their Game 6 come-from-behind win and dagger by none other than...Josh Smith.

Houston entered the fourth quarter trailing by 13, its season seemingly over. And had someone told you that James Harden and Dwight Howard wouldn't make a single field goal between them during that final frame, you'd have assumed the Rockets' season was over.

That is, until Smith happened.

He tallied 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including a very unSmithian 3-of-4 from deep, as Houston outscored L.A. 40-15 and took home the W. It was at that moment the Rockets' comeback attempt felt not only real, but successful. Smith and friends unmade the Clippers in the final quarter. Even with a Game 7 left to play, the series seemed over.

And it was.

—Dan Favale