Conor McGregor Says He's No. 2 in MMA GOAT Rankings, 'If Not Tied No. 1'

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has shared his list of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time, which surprisingly doesn't feature himself in sole possession of the top spot.

In a Twitter thread, McGregor proclaimed Anderson Silva as the best MMA fighter ever—though the Notorious did find a way to wiggle his way into a tie for No. 1 spot—based on criteria that includes array of finishes, success in multiple weight classes and winning a championship in at least one weight class:

There are certainly ways to poke holes in McGregor's argument and criteria. For instance, his 2-1 record as a welterweight doesn't look as impressive since one win came in January against Donald Cerrone, who was once a top fighter in the division but has lost his last four fights.

McGregor has won titles as a featherweight and lightweight, but he's never successfully defended a championship in UFC.

Based on their head-to-head matchup at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a better lightweight than McGregor at this point.

Just looking at the volume of finishes on McGregor's resume, his argument does hold water. The Irish superstar has won 19 of his 22 career fights by knockout or TKO. He ended Jose Aldo's nine-year undefeated streak in 2015 with a 13-second knockout at UFC 194 to win the featherweight title.

As long as McGregor continues his career for the foreseeable future, he could build a resume that reasonably makes him the greatest mixed martial artist in history.