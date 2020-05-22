Jets Seeking 1st-, 3rd-Round Picks in Jamal Adams Trade, Michael Irvin Says

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Hall of Fame wide receiver and NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin reportedly divulged Friday that the New York Jets are seeking first- and third-round picks in exchange for safety Jamal Adams.

RJ Choppy of 105.3 The Fan tweeted that Irvin texted him the information, and also noted that Irvin wrote Adams is "great for that locker room."

New York selected Adams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past two seasons, and he received a first-team All-Pro nod for the first time in his three-year career last season.

The 24-year-old defensive back has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, and they continue to intensify because of a reported impasse between the Jets and Adams in contract negotiations.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Thursday that the two sides have had "multiple" conversations since the NFL draft, but the Jets want to wait on a long-term extension, while Adams wants one before the start of the 2020 season.

Cimini added that Adams and his representatives are upset because they believe the Jets are "dragging their feet."

The Jets exercised the $9.86 million fifth-year option in Adams' rookie contract, meaning he is under contract through 2021. Because of that, the Jets may not have a sense of urgency when it comes to locking Adams up long term.

After setting a career high with 115 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and one interception in 2018, Adams was arguably even better last season.

Although he missed two games because of injury, he still managed to record 75 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Adams also led all NFL defensive backs with 6.5 sacks, which left him just shy of Adrian Wilson's single-season record for sacks by a DB with eight.

Adams is one of the most versatile and productive safeties in the entire NFL, and he is undoubtedly the linchpin of a Jets secondary that has plenty of question marks at the other positions.

Given how much Adams brings to the table as a cover guy, run defender and pass-rusher, prying him away from the Jets likely won't be easy, even amid reported contract squabbles.