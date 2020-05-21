Saints' Cameron Jordan Doesn't Think LeBron Could Go over the Middle as NFL TE

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

First, it was former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware pouring cold water on LeBron James' NFL dreams, and now, New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan has offered his own view on the NBA superstar's football potential.

James' recent admission on UNINTERRUPTED that he started training his body to play football as the 2011 NBA lockout dragged on has led to a number of NFL personalities explaining why the NBA legend wouldn't cut it as a tight end.

While speaking to Colin Cowherd on Thursday, Jordan laughed at the idea of James trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field.

"I've got four guys that are going to take out the body you care so much about," Jordan said. "I don't know if you've been banged up on the basketball court like you're going to get banged up in 16 games of football."

