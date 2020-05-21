Pat Dye, Former Auburn CFB HC, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Hospitalization

MIKE WINTROATH/Associated Press

Former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye has been hospitalized for kidney-related issues after previously being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Pat Dye Jr. issued a statement about his father's condition:

"As has previously been reported, my dad has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, his positive test occurred a number of days ago during a routine precautionary test pursuant to his hospitalization for kidney-related issues.

"He has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus and is resting comfortably. We fully anticipate his release from the hospital in the next few days once his kidney function is stable. On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for Dad and our family upon the reporting of this news."

Dye spent 19 combined seasons as a head coach at East Carolina (1974-79), Wyoming (1980) and Auburn (1981-92). He was familiar with the SEC from his playing days at the University of Georgia from 1958-60.

The Tigers hired Dye when they were in the midst of an eight-game losing streak to rival Alabama. One of Dye's most iconic moments came during Auburn's interview process when he was asked how long it would take to beat the Crimson Tide: "60 minutes," he said.

Auburn finally ended that streak against Alabama with a 23-22 win in November 1982 on Bo Jackson's famous go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter.

Dye led the Tigers to a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons. His 99 victories are tied with Mike Donahue for second-most in program history. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1983, 1987 and 1988.

In 2005, Dye was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame and had the playing field at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium named after him.