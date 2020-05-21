Big 12's Bob Bowlsby: 'We Will Have Disruptions' to CFB Season When It Returns

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Thursday to discuss his expectations for the 2020 college football season.

Bowlsby expressed a desire to start working toward the season as soon as possible, but he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could create some challenges even once the season begins:

"I just think that it's going to be a fascinating thing to watch. Sports is such a part of our culture and such a sign of the American psyche that I just think we do need to get back to it as quickly as we can and as close to what we had previously as possible.

"We also have to remember one thing: the virus is going to define how this progresses. We will have disruptions during the season. I fully expect that we'll have an outbreak on Wednesday afternoon and games may need to be canceled on Saturday. We'll need to understand shutdown procedures and how we go about quarantining when the need arises. Campuses are petri dishes for the delivery of viruses, and when the flu, cold and virus season comes back, we'll have some challenges on our hands.

"I just think we have to be patient. I think we have to be thoughtful and make sure that we keep student-athlete health and safety first and foremost and, of course, all the people around it."

College football programs have been unable to meet in person and hold spring practices thus far because of fears about the spread of COVID-19, and it is currently unclear how that may impact the start of the 2020 college football season. The pandemic may also result in some or all of the season being played without fans in attendance should a season occur as scheduled.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.