Kevin Love: LeBron James' 2016 Finals Block on Iguodala Is Best of All Time

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers blocks a shot against Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals on June 19, 2016 at ORALCE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy /NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Kevin Love believes LeBron James' block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors was "probably the most crucial, the most clutch and best block ... of all time."  

Love made that assessment while speaking with Inside the NBA's Ernie Johnson (25:50 mark):

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Tom Thibodeau Mulling HC Options

    Former Timberwolves coach 'has been canvassing the league' on which coaching job is the best to take (NY Daily News)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Tom Thibodeau Mulling HC Options

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Imagining the NBA's New Reality: A Return to Play Without Fans

    As the league charts a return, what effect would empty arenas have on the game?🤔

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Imagining the NBA's New Reality: A Return to Play Without Fans

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    LeBron for Kobe? @BR_NBA staff picks 13 blockbusters that were real rumors ⬇️

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report