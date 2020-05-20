Kevin Love: LeBron James' 2016 Finals Block on Iguodala Is Best of All Time

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Kevin Love believes LeBron James' block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors was "probably the most crucial, the most clutch and best block ... of all time."

Love made that assessment while speaking with Inside the NBA's Ernie Johnson (25:50 mark):

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.