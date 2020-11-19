Clippers Rumors: JaMychal Green Declines $5 Million Contract Option

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

JaMychal Green is reportedly going to test the free-agent market after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers for next season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 30-year-old turned down $5 million to become a free agent.

Green signed a two-year deal worth $9,772,350 million with the Clippers in July 2019. He was originally acquired by the team from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline in February 2019.

Former head coach Doc Rivers used Green almost exclusively off the bench last season. He averaged 6.5 points per game and shot 38.7 percent from three-point range. He also ranked fourth on the team with 6.2 rebounds per contest.

One area of strength for the Clippers was depth, as the Alabama product was one of 10 players who averaged at least 20 minutes per game in 2019-20. Incoming coach Tyronn Lue will be tasked with figuring out the best rotations for this team after they came up short in the playoffs by blowing a 3-1 lead to the Utah Jazz in the second round.

Potentially losing Green from the rotation will change things for the Clippers, but they are still strong enough across the board that his absence won't hurt.

If the former Crimson Tide star reverts to his 2018-19 form when he shot 40.3 percent from three-point range, he could end up being a bargain for the team that signs him this offseason.