5 of the Most Iconic Starting Lineups of the Past 20 NBA Seasons

Detroit Pistons: 2003-04

Lineup: Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace

If this isn't the best whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts lineup ever, it's at least the top in recent memory. It had a single All-Star and All-NBA selection (second team), and it was the same player: single-digit scoring, defensive specialist Ben Wallace. Hamilton was the leading scorer with 17.6 points per game. Billups was the assists leader with 5.7.

It was no-flash, no-frills, all-business basketball at its finest. Detroit's dominant defense held opponents to only 84.3 points per game on 41.3/30.2/74.4 shooting. Somehow, it grew even stingier in the Finals against a Los Angeles Lakers team that had Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone and Gary Payton. The Pistons limited the Lakers to 81.8 points per game on 41.6/24.7/64.0 shooting en route to their 4-1 series win.

Phoenix Suns: 2004-05

Lineup: Steve Nash, Joe Johnson, Quentin Richardson, Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudemire



The NBA hasn't looked the same since Mike D'Antoni unleashed his fast five. This squad paced-and-spaced its way to 62 wins—a 33-win improvement from the prior year—and dismantled defenses in "Seven Seconds or Less." Steve Nash was the league's MVP, Amar'e Stoudemire was an All-Star and a top-five scorer, and the Suns were Western Conference finalists. Had Johnson not suffered an orbital fracture in the playoffs, perhaps they could have gone even further.

"We should've won it all that year," Marion told Paul Coro of AZCentral.com in 2015. "If it wasn't for [Johnson's injury], I think we would have."

Cleveland Cavaliers: 2015-16

Lineup: Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson



Northeast Ohio will never forget this group for ending the region's 52-year championship drought. The basketball world will never forget it for the manner in which it made that happen.

Before these Cavaliers came around, teams that trailed 3-1 in the Finals were 0-32 in the series. Cleveland defied all odds in becoming the first to wiggle out of a 3-1 deficit—against the league's first 73-win squad, no less—and delivering iconic moments like James' block and Irving's dagger late in the series-clinching 93-89 Game 7 triumph.